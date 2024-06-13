Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,783,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.07% of Entergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,229 shares of company stock worth $2,042,770 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.48. 406,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,052. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

