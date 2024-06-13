Groupama Asset Managment Acquires Shares of 429,695 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 429,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,829,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.47. 747,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,584. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

