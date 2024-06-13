Groupama Asset Managment Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

