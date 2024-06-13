Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. 2,361,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,904,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,676 shares of company stock valued at $222,331,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

