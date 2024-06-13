Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $687,000 Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 169,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

HDB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.