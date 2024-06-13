Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $817,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for 1.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,229 shares of company stock worth $113,042,675. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H remained flat at $149.74 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

