Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $10,934,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

WFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 5,902,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,976,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.