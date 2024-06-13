Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $10,934,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %
WFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 5,902,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,976,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
