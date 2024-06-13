Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.
3M Price Performance
MMM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.