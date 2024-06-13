Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,002 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 3.3% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRT traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.57. 5,363,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

