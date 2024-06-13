Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Prothena worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,489. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

