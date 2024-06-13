Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,783 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Alta Equipment Group worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,671. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

