Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,987 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,596. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

