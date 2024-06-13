Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 172,400 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 689,941 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 139.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 913,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,178,000 after buying an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.92. 399,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,226. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

