Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

