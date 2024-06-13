Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,135 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 6,386,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,597,203. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

