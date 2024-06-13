Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $109.56. 157,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

