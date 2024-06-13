Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,140 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 10.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.73% of Carvana worth $77,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 2,934,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,273 shares of company stock worth $139,631,090 over the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

