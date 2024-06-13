Goodnow Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 1.8% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.62% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

SIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 465,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

