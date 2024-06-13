Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 1.7%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

