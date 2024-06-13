Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Up 1.1%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.4054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Golden Agri-Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

