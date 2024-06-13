Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $15.69 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 3.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Antero Resources worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 77,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 45.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.33 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

