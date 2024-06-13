GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $1,011,059.76 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,011,059.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $84,552.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07.

GDDY stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

