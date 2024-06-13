Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GKOS

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,475 shares of company stock worth $8,387,713 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.3 %

Glaukos stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.09. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.