Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 72,216 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,216 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Roblox worth $104,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $216,194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

