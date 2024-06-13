Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $82.38 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,487 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of Floor & Decor worth $82,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 431,718 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

FND stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.69. 399,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

