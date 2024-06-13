GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Head to Head Analysis

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Global Mofy Metaverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $3.69 million 4.06 -$3.40 million ($0.37) -3.66 Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.85 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -109.81% -8.94% -8.37% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

