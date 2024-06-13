Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 397,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 410,406 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,160,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,160,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 155,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $685,821.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,251.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

