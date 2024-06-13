Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.70). Approximately 190,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 115,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($10.75).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £357.59 million, a P/E ratio of 198.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.03.

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.08) per share, with a total value of £39,806.52 ($50,689.57). In related news, insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.27), for a total transaction of £1,355,983.56 ($1,726,707.70). Also, insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.08) per share, with a total value of £39,806.52 ($50,689.57). Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.