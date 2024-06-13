Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Gentherm worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. 6,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,200. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.