Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880,413 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Genius Sports worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 538,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 537,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 399,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 570,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

