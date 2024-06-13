Gendell Jeffrey L Takes $277,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interface

Interface Stock Down 0.7 %

Interface stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 173,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,818. The company has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Interface’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.