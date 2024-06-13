Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 80,317 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,317 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.51% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWPX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,537. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

