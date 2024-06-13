Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases 2,290 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.
First US Bancshares Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
