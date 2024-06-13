Gendell Jeffrey L Grows Holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares during the quarter. Nine Energy Service comprises approximately 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 9.38% of Nine Energy Service worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 864,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 394,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.36. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares in the company, valued at $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nine Energy Service news, Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,719 shares in the company, valued at $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $42,502.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,430 shares of company stock worth $328,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

