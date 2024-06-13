Gendell Jeffrey L Buys 232,075 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for 1.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 3,157,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.