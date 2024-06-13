Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.