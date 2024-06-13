Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,995 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.40% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $104,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,212. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.55.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

