Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

