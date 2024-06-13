Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,359 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

