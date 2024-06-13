Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Edison International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Edison International by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

EIX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 261,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,630. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

