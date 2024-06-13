Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 68,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.39.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

