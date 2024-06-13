G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,223 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in The Arena Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,715,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,000 after buying an additional 134,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AREN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

