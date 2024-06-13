G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,804 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 2,810,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,528. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,591.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,636 shares of company stock worth $18,176,366. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

