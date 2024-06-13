G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 194,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

