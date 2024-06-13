FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Boosted by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.