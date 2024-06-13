FY2024 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Cut by National Bank Financial

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

MTAL opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.