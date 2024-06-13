Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 497,422 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 497,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Macy’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Macy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,166.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

