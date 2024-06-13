Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 755.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

FULTP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 24,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

