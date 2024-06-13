Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 649.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.97. 5,638,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,724. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.