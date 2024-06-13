Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.87. 32,725,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,295,504. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

